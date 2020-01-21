Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden summons Chinese ambassador over criticism

  • PTI
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:00 IST
Sweden summons Chinese ambassador over criticism
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@AnnLinde)

Sweden's foreign ministry has summoned the Chinese ambassador for talks on Tuesday over his repeated criticism of the Scandinavian nation and alleged intimidation of the Swedish media. Relations between Sweden and China have been strained for several years over Beijing's detention of Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai, who published gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong book shop.

Sweden has repeatedly called for his release. A foreign ministry spokeswoman on Tuesday refused to disclose the specific issues that would be raised.

Chinese ambassador Gui Congyou in November threatened "counter-measures" after the culture minister awarded a Swedish rights prize to Gui Minhai. Two business delegations to Stockholm were subsequently canceled.

In an interview at the weekend on Swedish television SVT, he said of Sweden's critical media coverage of China: "It's like a 48-kilo lightweight boxer picking a fight with an 86-kilo heavyweight boxer, and the 86-kilo boxer out of courtesy and goodwill tells the 48-kilo boxer to mind his own business." "But the lightweight boxer doesn't listen, he continues to provoke and forces himself into the heavyweight boxer's home. What choice does then this 86-kilo boxer have?" Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde told SVT the ambassador's remarks were "an unacceptable threat".

SVT also reported that Chinese embassy officials have repeatedly contacted Sweden's main media outlets to criticize their coverage of China and to try to influence their reporting. "What China's ambassador is now doing is very serious. We have repeatedly, from the foreign ministry and myself too, explained to the ambassador that freedom of speech is protected by the constitution and that journalists have the right to perform their work completely freely," Linde told SVT.

China's embassy published a statement denying SVT's report, saying: "We express discontent over the distortion of facts." Stockholm and Beijing have also been at odds over other issues in recent years.

In July, Sweden's top court rejected a Beijing extradition request for a Chinese man accused of economic crimes because of the risks of persecution and the death penalty in China. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said Beijing hoped Sweden would "not become a safe haven for criminals".

In 2018, a video showing Swedish police removing three Chinese tourists from a hotel in Stockholm was published online, which the Chinese embassy characterized as "brutal abuse". The row escalated when Swedish comedian Jesper Ronndahl produced a satirical information video for Chinese tourists and published it on Chinese social media site Youku.

Outrage, rather than laughter, ensued and the Chinese foreign ministry called the video a "gross insult to and vicious attack on China and the Chinese people".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Protester killed as Iraq police struggle to stem unrest

Iraqi police fought running street battles with anti-government demonstrators on Tuesday, firing tear and rubber bullets to try to disperse stone-throwing youths pressing for an overhaul of a political system they see as deeply corrupt. One...

IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited Obtains Top Employer Certification

NEW DELHI, Jan. 21, 2020 PR Newswire -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited IPM India, a country affiliate of Philip Morris International PMI, announced that it has successfully obtained the Top Employer 2020 Certification from Top...

No Meat at lunch on Wednesday in World Economic Forum at Davos

In a unique initiative to promote sustainable diet, the organizers in the World Economic Forum have decided to observe Future Food Wednesday by offering tasty and delicious alternatives to meat at lunch on January 22, the second day of the ...

DAVOS - Trump says U.S. to join one trillion trees initiative

U.S. President Donald Trump told a packed forum in the Swiss resort of Davos his country will join the one trillion trees initiative launched at the World Economic Forum, which has chosen sustainability as its main theme.Trump was speaking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020