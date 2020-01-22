China said on Tuesday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke "irresponsibly" in remarks he made criticizing Chinese economic cooperation during a visit to Costa Rica.

The Chinese embassy in Costa Rica said Pompeo's comments that Chinese cooperation produces debt dependency and erosion of sovereignty were "arbitrary and without grounds."

