Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Burberry weathers Hong Kong slump by selling more in mainland China

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:04 IST
UPDATE 2-Burberry weathers Hong Kong slump by selling more in mainland China
File photo Image Credit: Pexels/ Pradipna Lodh

Luxury fashion label Burberry upgraded its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday as demand for Riccardo Tisci's new collections in Europe and mainland China offset a slump in Hong Kong. Burberry, famed for its trenchcoats and check scarves, said its sales in Hong Kong halved in the 13 weeks to Dec. 28, its third quarter, as large scale demonstrations in the territory since June have deterred visitors from mainland China.

Chinese luxury shoppers are a major focus for Burberry and a recent outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, which has killed nine and infected 440 so far, poses another risk to the luxury sector if travel is affected. Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown said the company was keeping the situation under review at this stage.

Hong Kong was a major market for Burberry, and had previously accounted for 8% of sales, Brown said. "This quarter we've seen a halving of those sales, we've seen a considerable reduction of Chinese tourists going into Hong Kong," she told reporters.

Burberry had not closed any of its stores in the territory, she said, but it was keeping the situation under review and was taking steps to mitigate the impact, for example by reviewing rents. Burberry's Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti is moving Burberry further upmarket in the luxury segment, driven by new designs from Tisci, who came on board in 2018.

Brown said the launch of the company's Lunar New Year campaign in China at the end of December had generated a strong early consumer response. Sales in mainland China rose by a mid-teens percentage in the third quarter, Brown said, although the growth was offset by the decline in Hong Kong.

The company said it expected total revenue to grow by a low single-digit percentage for the year ending in March 2020, compared to previous guidance of broadly stable. However, its shares were down 1.9% at 22.19 pounds at 1000 GMT, as analysts said the sales upgrade was already priced into market expectations.

Burberry said its adjusted operating margin was expected to remain broadly stable in the year ending in March despite the impact of disruptions in Hong Kong. Comparable store sales rose 3% in the 13 weeks to Dec 28, led by full-price sales of its mainline collections, Brown said.

Tisci-designed products now made up 75% of the offer in stores, Brown said, and the new collections delivered double-digit growth, partially offset by reduced mark-down inventory and the disruption in Hong Kong. In Europe, Burberry said it saw high single-digit growth in sales in the third quarter, helped by tourists' spending in continental Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

FM not being invited for pre-Budget meets by PMO: Chavan

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan claimed on Wednesday that pre-Budget meetings are being held at the Prime Ministers Office PMO but Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is not being invited. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not happy wi...

KVIC registered proprietors of over hundred trademarks registrations

In the recent days, Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC has taken various initiatives for protection and promotion of Khadi as a brand in India and internationally and are the registered proprietors of over a hundred trademarks reg...

Kartik Aaryan introduces his second character Veer from 'Love Aaj Kal'

Adding much to the excitement of fans for his upcoming flick Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan went on to reveal character number 2, Veer on Wednesday. In the flick, Kartik will be seen playing two roles- one opposite Aarushi Sharma and the other...

ZEEL shares gain nearly 6 pc

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEEL pared its intra-day losses to end nearly 6 pc higher on Wednesday, a day after the company reported a 38 per cent decline in net profit for December quarter. On the BSE, the stock opened at R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020