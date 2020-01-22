Following are the top foreign stories at 2000

The UN has approved India's proposal to ensure that applications by NGOs seeking consultative status with the world body's Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) are not from individuals and entities proscribed by the UN Security Council. By Yoshita Singh

FGN20 UK-KILLINGS-INDIAN Indian-origin man charged over street fight killings of 3 compatriots in UK

London, Jan 22 (PTI) A 29-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged by Scotland Yard in connection with the killing of three compatriots originally from Punjab in a street fight in east London over the weekend. By Aditi Khanna

PTI

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.