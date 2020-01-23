Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 8-Weinstein rape trial opens with clashing portrayals of ex-Hollywood producer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 04:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 04:46 IST
UPDATE 8-Weinstein rape trial opens with clashing portrayals of ex-Hollywood producer
Harvey Weinstein Image Credit: ANI

Prosecutors on Monday portrayed former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein as a serial predator who used his power to manipulate and sexually assault young women, while the defense argued that his accusers engaged in consensual sex that they later reframed as attacks. During opening statements in the high-profile rape case, New York prosecutors accused Weinstein of committing violent attacks on aspiring actresses who suffered shame and humiliation as they internalized trauma from the encounters.

Defense attorneys countered that emails from the accusers to Weinstein would show they maintained warm relations, which could undermine a case that appears to rely primarily on the testimony of the accusers. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

The trial is a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement, in which women have gone public with allegations against powerful men in business and politics. "The man seated right there was not just a titan in Hollywood, he was a rapist," said Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast as Weinstein looked on from the defense table.

She described in detail Weinstein's alleged attacks on former production assistant Haleyi and actress Mann, as well as on actress Annabella Sciorra. Sciorra's allegation is too old to be the basis of a separate charge but is being used by prosecutors to establish a pattern of serious sex crimes against multiple women. Sciorra is expected to testify on Thursday, according to Weinstein's spokesman, Juda Engelmayer. The Manhattan District Attorney's office declined to comment.

Hast told a jury of seven men and five women that Weinstein manipulated women with promises to open doors in Hollywood, coaxing them to hotel rooms or private apartments and then overpowering and violently attacking them. One female juror seemed to wince at the graphic details, which included Hast recounting Weinstein forcibly performing oral sex on Haleyi, yanking out her tampon.

Weinstein's lawyer, Damon Cheronis, said the evidence would show that consensual interactions were being relabeled as attacks. Haleyi reached out to Weinstein multiple times after the alleged assault, including once to "reminisce" about their time together in 2006, Cheronis said.

The lawyer said Mann repeatedly sought out Weinstein's company and told the producer she loved him and even wanted him to meet her mother. "While the narrative they painted for you is one that may reinforce your preconceived notions, it's not the truth," Cheronis told jurors."You don't call Harvey Weinstein a predator in 2020 when you want to introduce him to your mother in 2015," he said.

Hast cautioned jurors that rape isn't a "back alley" attack at the hands of a stranger. She promised to bring in an expert to explain that victims are often assaulted by someone they know and do not report the crime. Victims even "reach back out to their attacker," she said. Since 2017, more than 80 women, including many famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein, who reshaped the independent film industry with critically acclaimed pictures such as "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love," has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual. Justice James Burke told potential jurors last week that they must decide Weinstein's case based on the evidence and not make the trial "a referendum on the #MeToo movement."

The trial began on Jan. 6 and could last about six more weeks. Regardless of the outcome of the trial, Weinstein faces additional charges in California.

Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Jan. 6 that Weinstein had been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Britain must change how land is used to meet climate goal

Britons should plant many more trees, eat less meat, cut food waste and restore peatlands if the country is to meet its climate target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, the governments climate advisers said on Thursday.Britain last ye...

UPDATE 1-China fails to repatriate North Korea workers despite UN sanctions -U.S. official

China has failed to send home North Korean workers by a December deadline in violation of United Nations sanctions, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, adding that this was why Washington blacklisted two entities involved in Pyongyang...

U.S.'s Pompeo says real reform key to international aid for Lebanon

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday only a Lebanese government capable and committed to undertaking real and tangible reforms will restore investor confidence and unlock international assistance.In a statement, Pompeo also...

Taylor Swift, Olivia Colman lead diverse Sundance 2020 lineup

Women directors and stars will be at the forefront of this years Sundance Film Festival starting on Thursday, at a time when a lack of diversity among nominees has been the focus of the Hollywood awards season.Women directed 44 of the 118 f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020