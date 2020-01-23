Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 9-Canadian air tanker crashes while fighting Australia bushfires, 3 dead

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 13:41 IST
UPDATE 9-Canadian air tanker crashes while fighting Australia bushfires, 3 dead
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@NSWRFS)

A Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australia's alpine region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said. The victims were American residents, Australian authorities said, adding that they did not immediately know why the plane crashed while carrying a load of fire retardant.

"Tragically, there appear to be no survivors as a result of the crash down in the Snowy Monaro area," said Shane Fitzsimmons, the chief of rural fire services for the southeastern state of New South Wales. "(The tanker) impacted heavily with the ground and initial reports are that there was a large fireball associated with the impact of the plane as it hit the ground. There is no indication at this stage of what's caused the accident."

A spokesman for Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority said the aircraft went into a valley to drop the retardant and did not emerge. Fitzsimmons said the plane had been leased by Canadian aerial firefighting company Coulson Aviation, which had a second C-130 Hercules working in the Australian bushfires operation.

Coulson had grounded its large air tanker fleet following the accident, he added, pending a review to rule out any systemic issue, such as a fuel problem. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it was sending a team of investigators to the crash site to collect evidence and would analyze available recorded data, review weather information and interview any witnesses.

It would take about 30 days for the release of a preliminary report, it said, but if the investigation revealed a critical safety issue it would immediately notify stakeholders. Coulson said the plane was on a firebombing mission with a load of retardant and added that it would send a team to the crash site to assist.

"The accident is reported to be extensive and we are deeply saddened to confirm there were three fatalities," it said in a brief emailed statement. "SMOKE ALL OF A SUDDEN"

The deaths take to 32 the toll from hundreds of wildfires in Australia since September. One billion animals are also estimated to have perished as the fires incinerated 2,500 homes and a total area of bushland one-third the size of Germany. Authorities had previously said the tanker was flying in the Snowy Monaro region, south of the capital Canberra.

Tracking website Flightradar24 showed the path for an air tanker used in waterbombing operations suddenly stopping in Peak View, south of Canberra. According to its flight data, the aircraft departed the Richmond air force base in western Sydney around 12:15 p.m. (0115 GMT). It dropped off the radar just after 2 p.m.

Peak View is close to a blaze burning out of control in the Wadbilliga National Park, the fire service said. The plane may have been "aerodynamically overloaded", said Geoffrey Dell, an expert in accident forensics and investigation, meaning it may have turned or changed altitude too quickly for its load, forcing it to lose altitude sharply.

"It's designed to operate to certain G (gravity)-limits, and if you go over those, different parts of the structure can be overstressed," added Dell, a professor at Central Queensland University. Such air tankers typically carry 15,000 liters of water or fire retardant for release over blazes in areas that ground crews find hard to reach.

Belinda Greene, a receptionist at the Bredbo Inn Hotel near the crash site, said she heard police cars race by. "We saw a lot of smoke all of a sudden a couple of hours ago," she told Reuters by telephone.

The usually temperate mountain region has escaped some of the more devastating fires that have razed more than 11 million hectares (27 million acres) of Australia's wilderness, fanned by high winds and searing temperatures. The capital, Canberra, located just over 100 km (60 miles) from the crash site, shut its airport for several hours on Thursday because of a fire threat, while many residents were forced to seek shelter as fires raged nearby.

Damaging winds are fanning flames in parts of the Gippsland area in the southeastern state of Victoria, authorities said, near the site of fires in December. Dense smoke also shrouded Sydney, but fire authorities said high temperatures should ease overnight. ($1=1.4611 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Justin Bieber serves 'Yummy' food with James Corden

Singer Justin Bieber served grilled cheese and fish tacos in Yummy food truck along with comedian James Corden in Los Angeles. Justin shared a series of pictures from the day on his Instagram.The singer wore an apron and cap that had his an...

We used to quash 7-times bigger India in cricket: Khan on Pak's growth potential

Giving a cricket analogy from the past to bolster his case about his countrys resource richness and growth potential, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said they once used to thrash seven-times bigger India and were seen as a f...

Dubai to screen passengers on China flights amid virus outbreak

Dubai will screen passengers arriving on direct flights from China, the emirates airport operator said on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak in China that has killed 17 spreads.Passengers arriving at Dubai International, the worlds third...

China's Huanggang suspends public transport, closes indoor venues over coronavirus

Chinas Huanggang city is suspending its public bus and railway system from the end of Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak, the citys public television said.Authorities have also mandated that indoor entertainment venues including movie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020