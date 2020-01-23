Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Vietnam says two Chinese citizens in Vietnam confirmed to have coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 20:18 IST
UPDATE 1-Vietnam says two Chinese citizens in Vietnam confirmed to have coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two Chinese citizens in Vietnam have tested positive for coronavirus but are in "good condition, Vietnam's health ministry said on Thursday.

The outbreak has killed 17 people and infected more than 630 in China and authorities around the world are working to prevent a global pandemic. "The ministry of health will continue to monitor for suspected symptoms at airports in Nha Trang and Danang where, many Chinese visitors arrive," deputy health minister Nguyen Truong Son said in a ministry statement.

"All visitors from infected areas will be closely tracked and must undergo health checks". The father and son pair were hospitalized on Wednesday after showing signs of fever and are being treated at the Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry said.

The son had recently arrived in Vietnam from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new virus was first identified and had traveled to the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and the southern city of Nha Trang before being hospitalized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

People should remember Netaji for his sacrifice & discipline:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid glowing tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said everyone should always remember the sacrifice and discipline of Bose. Soren said Netaji gave the slogan...

DAVOS-Oil industry in Davos: torn between Greta and Trump

Oil majors are at the sharp end of the climate debate and face a bewildering balancing act to secure their futures.Its a Catch-22 situation to meet ambitious emissions targets by investing in low-carbon technologies, they will have to rely ...

Danish sculpture erected to show support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters

An eight-meter copper statue entitled Pillar of Shame was erected in front of Denmarks parliament in central Copenhagen on Thursday to express solidarity with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. Chinese-ruled Hong Kong has been rocked by...

If CAA is upheld, it would be end of secularism: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Thursday that if the Supreme Court held the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA as constitutional, it would be the last nail in the coffin of secularism. The Muslim community in the country was livi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020