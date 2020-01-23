Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Prince Charles, in Jerusalem, honours grandmother's wartime heroism saving Jews

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 20:29 IST
UK's Prince Charles, in Jerusalem, honours grandmother's wartime heroism saving Jews
Prince Charles (file photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's Prince Charles paid homage on Thursday to his grandmother, Princess Alice, for sheltering Jews in Nazi-occupied Greece, saying the royal family took great pride in Israel's recognition of her heroism in the Holocaust. Charles, first in line to the British throne, was addressing a Holocaust memorial ceremony attended by some 40 world leaders in Jerusalem.

"I have long drawn inspiration from the selfless actions of my dear grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, who is 1943 in Nazi-occupied Athens, saved a Jewish family by taking them into her home and hiding them," the prince said at the forum in the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center. "My grandmother, who is buried on the Mount of Olives, has a tree planted in her name here at Yad Vashem and is counted as one of the Righteous Among the Nations ... a fact which gives me and my family immense pride."

Princess Alice of Battenberg and Greece was the mother-in-law of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. A devout Christian, she died in London in 1969 and had asked to be buried in Jerusalem, next to her aunt, who like Alice had become a nun and founded a convent. In 1993, the princess received the highest honor Yad Vashem bestows on non-Jews for hiding three members of the Cohen family in her palace in Athens during World War Two.

Earlier on Thursday, Charles met Israel's President Reuven Rivlin and expressed a commitment to combat anti-Semitism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

People should remember Netaji for his sacrifice & discipline:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid glowing tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said everyone should always remember the sacrifice and discipline of Bose. Soren said Netaji gave the slogan...

DAVOS-Oil industry in Davos: torn between Greta and Trump

Oil majors are at the sharp end of the climate debate and face a bewildering balancing act to secure their futures.Its a Catch-22 situation to meet ambitious emissions targets by investing in low-carbon technologies, they will have to rely ...

Danish sculpture erected to show support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters

An eight-meter copper statue entitled Pillar of Shame was erected in front of Denmarks parliament in central Copenhagen on Thursday to express solidarity with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. Chinese-ruled Hong Kong has been rocked by...

If CAA is upheld, it would be end of secularism: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Thursday that if the Supreme Court held the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA as constitutional, it would be the last nail in the coffin of secularism. The Muslim community in the country was livi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020