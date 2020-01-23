Imran Khan meets Merkel, gets Germany invite

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met German Chancellor Angela Merkel here and got an invite to visit Germany. The informal meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit, for which both the leaders are in this Swiss ski resort town.

According to some Pakistani media reports, Khan also met Ivanka Trump, daughter, and advisor of US President Donald Trump. Khan has also met several global business leaders on the sidelines of the WEF summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

