Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Actress Sciorra on alleged Weinstein rape: 'I couldn't fight anymore'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 22:35 IST
UPDATE 2-Actress Sciorra on alleged Weinstein rape: 'I couldn't fight anymore'

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified that Harvey Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago in her apartment as prosecutors began making their sexual assault case against the former Hollywood producer. "He had intercourse with me as I tried to fight, but I couldn’t fight anymore because he had my hands locked," she told the New York jury of seven men and five women. Weinstein, sitting at the defense table, appeared mostly to be looking down.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. He has said all of his sexual encounters with women were consensual.

The trial is a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement, in which women have gone public with allegations against powerful men in business and politics. Since 2017, more than 80 women, including many famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Actresses Ellen Barkin, Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette sent Twitter messages of support to Sciorra, best known for her role in HBO's "The Sopranos." Barkin was in the courtroom. Sciorra's allegation from the winter of 1993-94 is too old to be charged as a separate crime, but prosecutors hope it will show that Weinstein was a repeat sexual predator, a charge that could put him in prison for life.

On Wednesday, Weinstein's lawyer said during opening statements that Sciorra had in the past described the encounter as consensual. Damon Cheronis, the defense lawyer, also said Weinstein could not have gotten to Sciorra's 17th-floor apartment uninvited because her building had a doorman. Sciorra told the jury that the evening had started with Weinstein giving her a ride home from an Irish restaurant and, after dropping her off, knocked on her door and came inside uninvited.

Then, she said, he dragged her into her bedroom and pinned her hands down behind her head. She testified that after forcing intercourse on her, he performed oral sex on her as she told him no.

"It was just so disgusting that my body started to shake in a way that was very unusual," she said. "It was like a seizure or something.” Sciorra told jurors that she became depressed after the incident, drinking heavily and even cutting herself. She cried on the stand as she told of how she was unable to tell her family what had happened.

"I cried a lot," she said. "I spent a lot of time alone. I didn’t see very many people. I didn’t want to talk about what happened." Sciorra said she saw Weinstein several weeks later at a dinner and tried to confront him and told him how she fainted during the alleged attack.

She said he responded, "'That’s what all the nice Catholic girls say.'" She said Weinstein leaned in and said: "This remains between you and I." Though he laughed, his tone was "very menacing," Sciorra said.

Defense attorneys had said on Wednesday during opening statements that emails from the accusers to Weinstein would show they maintained warm relations, which could undermine a case that appears to rely primarily on the testimony of the accusers. Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast said the women kept in touch with Weinstein because they "felt trapped." She told jurors they should not discount the allegations simply because Weinstein did not fit the profile of a rapist grabbing victims "in a back alley."

"Here the rapist was at the pinnacle of the very profession his victims strived to make a career in," she said. Weinstein reshaped the independent film industry with critically acclaimed pictures such as "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love."

The trial is expected to last six weeks. (Writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Reporting By Brendan Pierson and Maria Caspani in New York Editing by Noeleen Walder, Cynthia Osterman and Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

China reports first death outside virus epicentre: official

Beijing, Jan 23 AFP Authorities in China reported on Thursday the first death outside of Hubei, the central province where a new SARS-like virus epidemic is believed to have originated.The health commission in northern Hebei province, which...

ANALYSIS-Tree planting extends an olive branch across the climate divide

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Jan 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds business and government leaders may have found a way to fight climate change without having to call global warming by its name or agree on what is causing it.This ...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Image problem? United's Woodward battles fan unrest

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward came under fire from supporters at Wednesdays 2-0 home defeat to Burnley, with many venting frustration that he has been unable to bring in any new faces during the January transfer window. Wood...

UPDATE 3-Democrats try to persuade reluctant Republicans to join push to remove Trump

Democrats were poised on Thursday to press forward at U.S. President Donald Trumps impeachment trial with their arguments for removing him from office, but his fellow Republicans showed no signs of softening their resistance to the Democrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020