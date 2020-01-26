Over 1,970 coronavirus cases confirmed in China, death toll at 56

Beijing [China], Jan 26 (Sputnik/ANI): The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China now stands at 1,975 and the death toll from the new virus strain has gone up to 56, Chinese media reported. The live coronavirus death toll count from the South China Morning Post reported 55 deaths from the virus in mainland China as of early Sunday morning. Earlier on Sunday, the Chinese Global Times newspaper said that the death toll stood at 54.

China's People's Daily said on Sunday citing Chinese health authorities that 1,975 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), including 324 in critical conditions and 56 deaths, had been reported in the country by the end of Saturday. China's National Health Commission said on Saturday that the total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in China stood at 1,287. (Sputnik/ANI)

