Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Flexible electronic chip developed, may help build artificial skin'

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 15:31 IST
'Flexible electronic chip developed, may help build artificial skin'
Representative image Image Credit: Kyoto University/Yokokawa Lab

Researchers have developed the first flexible electronic chip made of magnetic sensors and organic, polymer-based circuits, an advance which paves the way for the development of artificial skin. The ultrathin integrated circuit, or microchip, is described in the journal Science, as a matrix system made up of several tiny components including magnetic sensors, and signal amplifiers on a single platform.

According to the scientists, including those from the Leibniz Institute for Solid State and Materials Research in Germany, the flexible electronic circuit has a high magnetic sensitivity. They said it is also robust against mechanical deformation, such as bending, creasing, or kinking.

According to the researchers, the matrix can efficiently map the magnetic field with the real-time encoding of the positions and motions of magnetic objects. "Our first integrated magnetic functionalities prove that thin-film flexible magnetic sensors can be integrated within complex organic circuits," said Oliver G. Schmidt, study co-author from Leibniz Institute for Solid State and Materials Research.

The researchers believe that the current study may lead to the development of a new generation of flexible electronics that can be used in applications like artificial electronic skins, robotics with soft materials, and biomedical science. "Ultra-compliant and flexible nature of these devices is an indispensable feature for modern and future applications such as soft-robotics, implants, and prosthetics. The next step is to increase the number of sensors per surface area as well as to expand the electronic skin to fit larger surfaces," Schmidt added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 11-Hong Kong bans entry of visitors from China virus province

Residents of Chinas Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported, will be banned from entering Hong Kong from Monday as China tries to halt the rapid spread of the outbreak. Chinas Cabinet also announced it will ext...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 26

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday - - - -COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday game coverage Virginia at Wake Forest, noon No. 17 Maryland at Indiana, 1 p.m. No. 11 Michigan State at Minnesota, 3 p.m. South Florida at No. 25 Houston, 3 ...

Soccer-Third-tier Shrewsbury hit back to hold Liverpool in Cup

Premier League leaders Liverpool were given a huge scare by third-tier Shrewsbury Town as they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away in a pulsating FA Cup fourth round tie on Sunday. A much-changed Liverpool appeared to be cruising in...

Navy's Commodore Jyotin Raina awarded Nao Sena Medal for operational preparedness post Pulwama

Commodore Jyotin Raina of the Indian Navy has been awarded the Nao Sena Medal gallantry for ensuring that the Western Fleet was ready to meet operational tasks within a very rapid time frame post the Pulwama attack in February last year, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020