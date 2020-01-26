Israel approves travel to Saudi under limited circumstances

Israel on Sunday announced that it would permit Israeli citizens to travel to Saudi Arabia for the first time, under certain conditions.

Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, after consulting with the country's security establishment, issued a statement saying that Israelis would be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia under two circumstanceS: for religious reasons on pilgrimage on the haj, or for up to nine days for business reasons such as investment or meetings.

Travelers would still need permission from the Saudi authorities, the statement said.

