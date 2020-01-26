Left Menu
India donates ambulances to Nepal on 71st Republic Day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 18:19 IST
Representative Image

India on Sunday donated 36 vehicles, including 30 ambulances, to various hospitals and charitable organizations of Nepal on the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day. Members of the Indian community, friends of India and officials participated in the Republic Day celebrations at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Charge d' Affairs of Embassy of India, Dr Ajay Kumar, handed over keys of 30 ambulances and 6 school buses to the representatives of hospitals, schools, and various charitable organizations amidst a special program to celebrate the Republic Day celebration. Kumar felicitated 14 people, including widow and next of kin of deceased soldiers by presenting cash incentives amounting to a total of Rs 59.70 million (INR 3.73 crore).

The Indian embassy also gifted books to 51 libraries and educational institutions spreading across the country on the occasion. Later in the afternoon, Kumar hosted a reception at the India House, which was attended by Nepal's Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Minister for Labour Rameshwor Raya Yadav and leaders of various political parties.

