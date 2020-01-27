Authorities battle Atlantic storm to intercept cocaine yacht

Lisbon, Jan 27 (AP) An international drug operation involving authorities from six countries captured a yacht carrying almost 2 metric tons of cocaine in the middle of an Atlantic storm. Portugal's navy and air force took part in the seizure, with a street value of more than 70 million euros(USD 77 million), amid “very difficult weather conditions,” a Portuguese police statement said on Monday.

The Portuguese operation was supported by police in Brazil, the US, Britain, France and Spain. Intelligence-gathering that helped locate and intercept the yacht was coordinated by the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre -- Narcotics, based in Lisbon.

Two foreign men aged 51 and 53 were arrested in the operation, Portuguese police said. (AP) ZH ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.