Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Jan 28
- Updates on coronavirus outbreak from China and other countries.
- US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in Senate.
- Follow up stories of probe on NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's death.
- US aerospace giant Boeing's take on India-US ties, growth potential.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Donald Trump
- Kobe Bryant
- Boeing
- Senate
- NBA
- India