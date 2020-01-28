FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, in the province of Hubei, has killed 106 people in China and infected more than 4,520 globally, most of them in China. The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. Chinese officials say its incubation period could range from one to 14 days, and it is infectious during that time.

Here is what we know: * As of Monday, the death toll in China had risen to 106, with 100 in Hubei province, authorities reported. Another 4,515 people in China had been infected. There were 2,714 confirmed cases in Hubei province, up from 1,423 on Sunday.

* Thailand and Hong Kong have each reported eight cases of infection; the United States, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and Macau have five each; Japan, South Korea and Malaysia each have reported four; France three; Vietnam and Canada two each, and one each in Germany, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Cambodia. * No fatalities have been reported outside China.

* The previously unknown coronavirus strain is believed to have emerged late last year from illegally traded wildlife at a market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. * Premier Li Keqiang visited Wuhan on Monday to encourage medical workers as the government moved to show its determination to tackle the crisis.

* The World Health Organisation said that while the outbreak was an emergency for China, it was not yet a global health emergency. * Severe travel restrictions have been put in place in several Chinese cities. In Wuhan, urban transport is shut and outgoing flights suspended.

* Tangshan, China's largest steelmaking city in northern Hebei province, suspended all public transit within the city. * Beijing suspended most bus services to Hebei province.

* Among other measures to contain the virus, China halted all group tours, affecting tourism both at home and to other countries. * China's Tibet Autonomous Region has temporarily closed all tourist sites to prevent the virus spreading.

* The United States warned against travel to China, while Canada issued a warning against travel to Hubei province. * Asian stocks extended a global selloff the virus raised concerns about a drag on global economic growth.

* South Korea said it was going "all out" to contain the outbreak and vowed to stabilize financial markets should volatility worsen. * Countries including France, Italy, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the United States are working to evacuate citizens from Wuhan.

* Some experts believe the virus is not as dangerous as the 2002-03 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that killed nearly 800 people, or the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which has killed more than 700 people since 2012.

