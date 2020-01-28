Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 12:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 12:09 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, in the province of Hubei, has killed 106 people in China and infected more than 4,520 globally, most of them in China. The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. Chinese officials say its incubation period could range from one to 14 days, and it is infectious during that time.

Here is what we know: * As of Monday, the death toll in China had risen to 106, with 100 in Hubei province, authorities reported. Another 4,515 people in China had been infected. There were 2,714 confirmed cases in Hubei province, up from 1,423 on Sunday.

* Thailand and Hong Kong have each reported eight cases of infection; the United States, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and Macau have five each; Japan, South Korea and Malaysia each have reported four; France three; Vietnam and Canada two each, and one each in Germany, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Cambodia. * No fatalities have been reported outside China.

* The previously unknown coronavirus strain is believed to have emerged late last year from illegally traded wildlife at a market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. * Premier Li Keqiang visited Wuhan on Monday to encourage medical workers as the government moved to show its determination to tackle the crisis.

* The World Health Organisation said that while the outbreak was an emergency for China, it was not yet a global health emergency. * Severe travel restrictions have been put in place in several Chinese cities. In Wuhan, urban transport is shut and outgoing flights suspended.

* Tangshan, China's largest steelmaking city in northern Hebei province, suspended all public transit within the city. * Beijing suspended most bus services to Hebei province.

* Among other measures to contain the virus, China halted all group tours, affecting tourism both at home and to other countries. * China's Tibet Autonomous Region has temporarily closed all tourist sites to prevent the virus spreading.

* The United States warned against travel to China, while Canada issued a warning against travel to Hubei province. * Asian stocks extended a global selloff the virus raised concerns about a drag on global economic growth.

* South Korea said it was going "all out" to contain the outbreak and vowed to stabilize financial markets should volatility worsen. * Countries including France, Italy, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the United States are working to evacuate citizens from Wuhan.

* Some experts believe the virus is not as dangerous as the 2002-03 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that killed nearly 800 people, or the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which has killed more than 700 people since 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump lawyers to wrap up defense in Senate impeachment trial

Lawyers for President Donald Trump were set on Tuesday to wrap up their arguments urging acquittal in his U.S. Senate trial after making the case that explosive allegations by former national security adviser John Bolton - even if true - do...

Advani beat Sourav 5-2 in final to claim 10th National Billiards C'ship title

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani on Tuesday claimed yet another Senior National Billiards Championship title with a 5-2 win over Sourav Kothari in a pulsating final here. After losing the first frame in the best-of-9 150-up tie, Advani bounc...

Dalit man's death: BJP accuses MP govt of minority appeasement

The BJP on Tuesday protested over the death of a Dalit man in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar district and alleged the Kamal Nath government in the state was adopting a policy of minority appeasement. Dhanprasad Ahirwar 24 was doused with kerosene i...

Two Pakistani lawmakers held after protests by rights activists

Pakistani authorities on Monday detained two lawmakers belonging to a rights movement as they and hundreds of supporters across the country gathered to protest the arrest of their leader on charges of sedition. Manzoor Pashteen, leader of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020