WHO chief says confident in China's ability to contain virus, urges calm
The World Health Organisation's director-general said on Tuesday he is confident in China's ability to control and contain the spread of a new coronavirus, according to state news agency Xinhua. At a meeting with authorities in Beijing, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he approved of the Chinese government's measures to curb the outbreak so far, Xinhua reported.
Tedros also said he does not advocate the evacuation of foreign nationals currently in China, and urged people to stay calm. The death toll from the virus has climbed to 106 in China and cases are being reported in a growing number of other countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
