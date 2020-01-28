Notorious gangster killed in police encounter in Pak

The head of a notorious gang linked to several murders in northwest Pakistan was killed in a police encounter on Tuesday along with two of his compliances and a woman. The encounter took place in Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Notorious proclaimed offender Inam Marwat was killed in the encounter along with his two accomplices identified as Mursaleen and Balqiaas. The sister of Balqiaas was also killed, police said. Marwat was the head of a notorious gang that had killed scores of people in revengeful activities, it said.

