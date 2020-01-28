Left Menu
INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to UK allowing Huawei a role in 5G network

  • Reuters
  • Britain
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:10 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:01 IST
Britain will allow "high-risk vendors" like Chinese telecoms giant Huawei a limited role in building its 5G networks, the government said on Tuesday. Below is the reaction from Huawei and British politicians to the British government's decision https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-plans-to-safeguard-countrys-telecoms-network-and-pave-way-for-fast-reliable-and-secure-connectivity.

VICTOR ZHANG, VICE PRESIDENT, HUAWEI

"Huawei is reassured by the UK government's confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track. This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future. It gives the UK access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market."

NICKY MORGAN, UK DIGITAL MINISTER

"We want world-class connectivity as soon as possible but this must not be at the expense of our national security. High-risk vendors never have been and never will be in our most sensitive networks.

"The government has reviewed the supply chain for telecoms networks and concluded today it is necessary to have tight restrictions on the presence of high-risk vendors."

CIARAN MARTIN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, UK NATIONAL CYBER SECURITY CENTRE

"This package will ensure that the UK has a very strong, practical and technically sound framework for digital security in the years ahead. "The National Cyber Security Centre has issued advice to telecoms network operators to help with the industry rollout of 5G and full-fiber networks in line with the government's objectives.

"High-risk vendors have never been – and never will be – in our most sensitive networks. "Taken together, these measures add up to a very strong framework for digital security."

NIGEL FARAGE, LEADER OF UK'S BREXIT PARTY

"A terrible decision. This is bad for national security, an insult to our closest friends and a sign that our establishment has been paid off by China."

