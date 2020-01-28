Saudi discusses possible impact of coronavirus on oil market - SPA

Saudi Arabia's government discussed the possible impact of the new coronavirus on the oil market on Tuesday, and said it was confident China and the international community would be able to eradicate it, state news agency SPA said.

The cabinet reiterated that OPEC and its allies could respond to any impact from the virus on the oil market.

