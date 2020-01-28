Left Menu
Two terrorists killed in Pakistan's KP province

  Peshawar
  Updated: 28-01-2020 18:57 IST
Two terrorists killed in Pakistan's KP province
Two terrorists were killed and as many others arrested in separate incidents on Tuesday in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. Police shot dead two terrorists, who happened to be a brother-duo, in northwest Pakistan.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted two bikers on Tator road in Tank district, following which the two started firing at the security personnel. In the retaliatory firing, the two terrorists -- identified as Awal Khan Bhittani and Jahanzeb Khna Bhittani -- were killed, police said.

Awal was carrying a bounty of Rs five lakh on his head for his involvement in attacks on government installations and security forces since 2009, they said. In another incident, a police team conducted a search operation in Ghnaid area of Hangu district, District Police Officer Shahid Ahmad told reporters here.

Two terrorists, identified as Jalauddin and Shahid Gul, were arrested during the search operation, he said. The duo was involved in several cases of murder, including that of a policeman, and bomb blasts, Ahmad said.

