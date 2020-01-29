Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 16:13 IST
FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Major airlines have suspended some flights to China after the coronavirus outbreak began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The virus has now killed more than 130 people in China and spread across the world. Here are the airlines that have suspended flights:

BRITISH AIRWAYS The British airline said on Jan. 29 it had suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after Britain warned against all but essential travel to the country because of the coronavirus outbreak.

BA.com, the airline's website, showed no direct flights to China were available to book in January and February. The airline said in an email the cancellations were in effect until Jan. 31 while it assesses the situation. FINNAIR

Finnish airline Finnair said on Jan. 28 it would suspend its flights to Nanjing and Beijing Daxing until the end of March after China suspended international group travel from the country. Finnair will suspend its three weekly flights between Helsinki and Beijing Daxing International Airport between Feb. 5 and March 29 and its two weekly flights between Helsinki and Nanjing between Feb. 8 and March 29.

UNITED Chicago-based United said it was suspending 24 U.S. flights to Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shanghai between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 because of a significant drop in demand.

AIR CANADA Air Canada said on Jan. 28 it was canceling select flights to China to better match capacity with expected demand.

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific said it would be progressively reducing capacity to and from mainland China by 50% or more from Jan. 30 to the end of March, in line with a government directive as well as market demand.

LION AIR Indonesian airline Lion Air Group said on Jan. 29 it would suspend all flights to China from February. The airline has suspended six flights from several Indonesian cities to China so far and will suspend the rest next month.

AIR SEOUL South Korean budget carrier Air Seoul said on Jan. 28 it had suspended all flights to China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top 4 prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industrys highest honors.Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a ...

WRAPUP 16-WHO to reconsider declaring global emergency as China virus evacuations begin

Foreign governments flew their citizens out of the epicentre of Chinas coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, as the number of deaths jumped to 133 and the World Health Organization voiced grave concern about person-to-person spread in three ot...

UPDATE 1-France confirms fifth case of infection with coronavirus

France has confirmed a fifth case of infection by the new coronavirus from China, the French health minister said on Wednesday, adding the patient was the daughter of an 80-year-old man already hospitalized with the disease.Agnes Buzyn also...

UPDATE 1-Suspected Islamist militants kill at least 30 in Congo - local officials

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 30 people overnight in attacks on villages in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials and civil society leaders said on Wednesday.Four villages were raided by the Allied Dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020