  • Updated: 29-01-2020 17:03 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 17:03 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN11 CHINA-2NDLD VIRUS Coronavirus claims 132 lives in China; confirmed infections soar to nearly 6,000

Beijing: The deadly coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China with 25 new fatalities reported from central Hubei province, taking the death toll to 132 and the confirmed infection cases to nearly 6,000, as health experts warned that the epidemic may reach its peak in the next 10 days resulting in large-scale casualties. By K J M Varma

FGN24 UN-MIDEAST-2NDLD PEACE PLAN

UN says committed to supporting Palestinians, Israelis resolve conflict as Trump unveils peace plan United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres said the global body remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements, a day after US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan aimed at settling one of the world's longest disputes. By Yoshita Singh

FGN12 US-IMPEACHMENT-LD TRIAL

Charges against Trump politically motivated, says defence team as it concludes opening arguments Washington: Lawyers representing Donald Trump at his impeachment trial said the abuse of power charges against the US President were "driven by political desires", as they wrapped up their opening arguments. By Lalit K Jha

FGN40 CHINA-VIRUS-INDIANS

Will provide necessary assistance for evacuation of foreign nationals from Wuhan: China Beijing: As India prepares to airlift its citizens from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, China said on Wednesday that it would make all appropriate arrangements and provide necessary assistance if any country "insists" on evacuating its nationals. By K J M Varma

FGN19 US-CHINA-DALAI

US House passes bill on sanctions against Chinese officials for meddling in Dalai Lama's succession Washington: The US House of Representatives has passed a bill that authorises financial and travel sanctions against Chinese officials who interfere in the process of selecting the successor to the Dalai Lama, the exiled spiritual leader of Tibet. By Lalit K Jha

