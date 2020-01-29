Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN55 CHINA-VIRUS-LD AIRLINES Global airlines start suspending flights to China amidst deadly coronavirus outbreak

London/New Delhi: A number of global airlines, including Air India, British Airways, Lion Air and Indigo airline on Wednesday suspended their flights to Chinese cities as Beijing struggled to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus within the country.

FGN54 CHINA-VIRUS-LD INDIANS Will provide necessary assistance for evacuation of Indians, other nationals from Wuhan: China

Beijing: As India prepares to airlift its citizens from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, China said on Wednesday that it would make all appropriate arrangements and provide necessary assistance if any country "insists" on evacuating its nationals. By K J M Varma

FGN11 CHINA-2NDLD VIRUS Coronavirus claims 132 lives in China; confirmed infections soar to nearly 6,000

Beijing: The deadly coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China with 25 new fatalities reported from central Hubei province, taking the death toll to 132 and the confirmed infection cases to nearly 6,000, as health experts warned that the epidemic may reach its peak in the next 10 days resulting in large-scale casualties. By K J M Varma

FGN50 US-CHINA-DALAI US House passes bill on sanctions against Chinese officials for meddling in Dalai Lama's succession

Washington/Beijing: The US House of Representatives has passed a bill that authorises financial and travel sanctions against Chinese officials who interfere in the process of selecting the successor to the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader based in India. By Lalit K Jha

FGN51 PAK-FO-INDIA No one should underestimate resolve of armed forces to thwart any aggressive action: Pak

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday said that no one should underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of the country to effectively thwart any aggressive action, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Islamabad for waging proxy wars against India. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN24 UN-MIDEAST-2NDLD PEACE PLAN UN says committed to supporting Palestinians, Israelis resolve conflict as Trump unveils peace plan

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres said the global body remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements, a day after US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan aimed at settling one of the world's longest disputes. By Yoshita Singh

FGN12 US-IMPEACHMENT-LD TRIAL Charges against Trump politically motivated, says defence team as it concludes opening arguments

Washington: Lawyers representing Donald Trump at his impeachment trial said the abuse of power charges against the US President were "driven by political desires", as they wrapped up their opening arguments. By Lalit K Jha PTI

