White House seeking to block ex-adviser Bolton's book -reports
The White House has issued a letter to former national security adviser John Bolton, seeking to block the publication of his upcoming book, CNN reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter.
Axios news outlet also reported that the White House had issued the letter. The reports come after excerpts of the book penned by U.S. President Donald Trump's former adviser were leaked to the New York Times in the midst of the president's impeachment trial in the Senate.
Representatives for the White House had no immediate comment on the media reports.
