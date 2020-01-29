KLM says it will scrap some flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, will scrap some flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak in the North Asian country, it said late on Wednesday.

Starting on Friday, direct flights to Chengdu and Hangzhou will be suspended, while the number flights to Shanghai will be reduced from 11 to 7 per week.

Service to Shanghai has not been affected, KLM said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.