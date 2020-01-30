Left Menu
Russia frees U.S.-Israeli woman from jail after Putin pardon - TASS

  • Moscow
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 11:54 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 11:51 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI

Russia on Thursday freed a U.S.-Israeli national jailed on drug charges after President Vladimir Putin granted her a pardon, the TASS news agency said, citing a law enforcement source.

Naama Issachar, who was born in New Jersey, was arrested in April last year after police found nine grams of cannabis in her bags during a stopover at a Moscow airport.

Her release comes ahead of talks in Moscow between Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Thursday.

