Russia frees U.S.-Israeli woman from jail after Putin pardon - TASS
Russia on Thursday freed a U.S.-Israeli national jailed on drug charges after President Vladimir Putin granted her a pardon, the TASS news agency said, citing a law enforcement source.
Naama Issachar, who was born in New Jersey, was arrested in April last year after police found nine grams of cannabis in her bags during a stopover at a Moscow airport.
Her release comes ahead of talks in Moscow between Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Thursday.
