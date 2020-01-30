Russia to shut border with China over coronavirus: PM

Moscow, Jan 30 (AFP) Russia said on Thursday it was closing its border with China to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a government meeting that the order had been signed "to take measures to close the border (with China) in the Far East," Russian news agencies reported. (AFP) ZH

