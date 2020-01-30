China is the central threat of our times and the United States and its allies must ensure they have the military and technological power to ensure that this century is governed by Western principles, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"While we still have to be enormously vigilant about terror ... the Chinese Communist Party presents the central threat of our times," Pompeo said on Thursday.

