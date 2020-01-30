U.S. Commerce chief says companies must weigh China's coronavirus

The fast-moving spread of the coronavirus from China will weigh on companies as they evaluate their supply chains, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross told Fox Business Network in an interview on Thursday.

Ross expressed sympathy for victims of the virus and their families. "But the fact is, it does give businesses yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply chain, on top of all the other things," he said.

