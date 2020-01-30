Egyptair to suspend all flights to and from China over Coronavirus
Egypt Air has suspended all flights to and from China starting Saturday over the coronavirus outbreak, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Fears over the spread of the flu-like virus, which originated in the central city of Wuhan, are growing as the death toll hits 170 and a number of countries warn their citizens against travel to China.
