Death toll in China's coronavirus soars to 213

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 213 with the number of cases totalling to 9,692, China's national authorities announced on Friday.

Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 5,806 confirmed cases, including 204 deaths, official media reported.

A total of 213 people have died of the disease as of Thursday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

