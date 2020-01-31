Japan's JTB to cancel all tours to China until the end of February - Kyodo
Japan's JTB Corporation, Japan's biggest travel agency, is suspending all tours to China, including Hong Kong and Macao, until February 29, Kyoto news agency reported on Friday.
Earlier on Friday Japan said it was raising its advisory on China to urge all its citizens to put off all non-urgent travel to all of China. It has already urged its citizens to put off all travel to Hubei, whether urgent or not.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
