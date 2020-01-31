Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-East African airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 15:52 IST
UPDATE 3-East African airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kenya Airways and RwandAir said on Friday that they had suspended all flights to and from China until further notice after a virus outbreak killed more than 200 people in China and spread to 18 countries. Kenya's health ministry said samples from a person suspected of having the new coronavirus sent to South Africa for further tests had turned out negative.

The patient, a student in the epicenter of the outbreak in the city of Wuhan, China, has been isolated in a Nairobi hospital having arrived on Tuesday on a Kenya Airways flight from Guangzhou in southern China. "We have temporarily suspended all flights to and from Guangzhou starting Friday until further notice," the airline said in a statement.

The World Health Organization on Thursday declared a global emergency as the virus spread to more countries. Air transport links between Africa and China have boomed in the past 20 years, in tandem with the growth of trade, social, economic, political and cultural ties between the continent and the Asian giant.

Kenya Airways, which operates one flight daily to Guangzhou via Bangkok, joins other airlines around the world that have stopped flying to the world's second-largest economy as it deals with the outbreak that has infected at least 8,000 people. Flights to Bangkok will continue, Kenya Airways said.

RwandAir, which operates three flights a week to Guangzhou, has also suspended the flights, the airline said on Friday, adding that the decision would be reviewed in February. On Thursday, Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest carrier, denied reports that it would suspend flights to the Asian country after its call center told Reuters that flights were canceled.

Air Tanzania, which was poised to start maiden flights from Dar es Salaam to China in February, said on Wednesday it had postponed the plan, citing concerns over the spread of the virus. Kenya Airways did not respond to queries about the share of its revenue that comes from the China flights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Russia dropping case against sisters who killed abusive dad: lawyer

Lawyers for three Russian sisters who killed their father after years of beatings and sexual abuse said Friday that prosecutors have asked that murder charges be dropped because they acted in self-defense. Krestina, Angelina and Maria Khach...

Indiabulls to exit realty space, merge projects with Embassy, Blackstone led co

As part of its move to exit the realty sector, Indiabulls Group will merge over dozen remaining assets of Indiabulls Real Estate IBREL with a new entity that will be led by Embassy Group and Blackstone in an all-stock deal. On Friday, IBREL...

Brazil names Guedes to run privatization drive after shakeup

Brazil put Economy Minister Paulo Guedes in charge of its drive to find investors to buy state assets, a presidential decree said on Friday, a day after the programs deputy head was fired due to a controversy over improper use of an Air For...

INSIGHT-Wars and viruses: Are robots less prone to panic?

Widely blamed for volatile flash crashes in currencies and equities, high-frequency algorithms may also be why shock global events, including the current coronavirus, seem to have lost their power to spook markets for any length of time.Whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020