US Special Representative for Afghan Khalilzad meets Pakistan FM Qureshi, discusses reconciliation

Pakistan on Friday assured US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad that it would continue to play its role to facilitate the Afghan reconciliation process. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a meeting with Khalilzad, "reiterated Pakistan's support and facilitating role in the Afghan peace and reconciliation process", the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Khalilzad also met Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to statement by Army. "During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation and ongoing Afghanistan Reconciliation Process were discussed," it said.

Khalilzad thanked Pakistan for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region. Officials said that the visit of Khalilzad was part of efforts to bring lasting peace in Afghanistan by arranging ceasefire and agreement between insurgents and the US as well as peace deal with the current Afghanistan government.

