218 confirmed coronavirus patients in China have recovered, discharged from hospitals: Chinese envoy

As many as 218 patients diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus have recovered and subsequently discharged from hospitals in China, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Friday.

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 218 patients diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus have recovered and subsequently discharged from hospitals in China, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Friday. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sun Weidong said the coronavirus is generally preventable, controllable and curable and China's system enables it to mobilise all resources for big tasks.

He said the Chinese government and people were making every effort to combat the epidemic. "I can tell you as of tonight, 218 confirmed patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. You can see the epidemic is generally preventable, controllable and curable. China's system enables us to mobilize all the resources for big undertakings," the Ambassador said.

He said that China has full confidence and capability to win the battle against the epidemic and that the country was now in a critical period of epidemic control. "We have found confirmed cases in 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in Mainland China, and in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions," the envoy said.

Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping has attached great importance and given several important instructions since the outbreak of the epidemic, he said the CPC Central Committee has set up a leading group for comprehensive prevention and control of the epidemic. "The Chinese government and people are making every effort to combat the epidemic. The central and local governments have built an all-round and multi-level prevention and control system focusing on Wuhan city and Hubei province. We are advancing the battle in an open, transparent, scientific and orderly manner," he said.

"We are now strengthening case treatment to reduce severe and fatal cases. We have set up a national expert group on scientific research to speed up the development of vaccines," he said. The envoy said the process of approval and clinical use of drugs proven to be effective against the virus has been accelerated.

"The State Council of China has established a unified national dispatch system for epidemic prevention and control materials to timely coordinate the dispatch of medical personnel, medical supplies and daily necessities," he said. Talking about Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, the envoy said it is the core area of prevention and control.

"Wuhan is the origin of the epidemic and the core area of prevention and control. In order to contain the spread of the epidemic, Wuhan has put restrictions in place for urban transport and movement of people to curb the spread of the virus into larger areas," he said. "These are strict, decisive but necessary measures to control the epidemic in a bid to bring the situation back to normal as soon as possible," he added.

Noting that the Chinese government has mobilised national resources and opened green channels to ensure the supply of medical equipment and living materials in Hubei, the envoy said, "All supermarkets are open, the commodity prices are stable and supplies of daily necessities are sufficient in Wuhan." He also urged people not to panic or overact saying that "if you follow the professional guidance, your health and safety could be ensured."

The envoy said the Chinese government is extending all possible help to Wuhan and Hubei in tackling the epidemic. "Entrusted by President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang went to Wuhan to give directions about prevention and control work. As of January 30, over 50 medical teams with over 6,000 doctors and nurses have arrived in Hubei to support the battle against the epidemic. Donations of money and materials have poured into the region," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

