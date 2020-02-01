Apple closes China stores until Feb 9 due to virus

Beijing, Feb 1 (AFP) Apple announced on Saturday the closure of its stores, corporate offices and contact centres in mainland China until February 9 due to the new coronavirus epidemic.

The company said in a statement that it had made the decision "out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts". (AFP) PMS

