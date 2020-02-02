China's Hubei province reports 45 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 1 - state TV

The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from the new coronavirus outbreak had risen by 45 to 294 as of the end of Feb. 1, Chinese state television reported.

There had been a further 1,921 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 9,074.

