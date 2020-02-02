Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines reports first virus death outside China: WHO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 09:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 09:51 IST
Philippines reports first virus death outside China: WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines has reported the first death outside China from the coronavirus that has killed over 300 and spread to other countries, the World Health Organization said Sunday. The fatality is a 44-year-old Chinese man from the city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected and appears to have been infected before arriving in the Philippines.

"This is the first reported death outside China," Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the WHO representative to the Philippines, told reporters. "However, we need to take into mind that this is not a locally acquired case. This patient came from the epicenter of this outbreak," Abeyasinghe added.

The man, who died in a Manila hospital, arrived in the Philippines with a 38-year-old Chinese woman who had also tested positive for the virus, health secretary Francisco Duque said. She was the Philippines' first case of the virus and is recovering in hospital.

The news of the man's death was released shortly after the Philippines announced it would immediately halt the arrivals of any foreign travelers from China. The Philippine government has also told citizens not to travel to mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Participants hail car rally for blind, say it will help in inclusion of visually impaired in society

Participants on Sunday hailed the car rally which was organised for the visually impaired in Ahmedabad stating that such initiatives will help in inclusion of the blind in society. The rally was organised by Blind Peoples Association on Sun...

Saudi Arabia evacuates 10 students from China's Wuhan -Saudi state TV

Saudi Arabia has evacuated 10 students from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus outbreak began, Saudi state television reported on Sunday citing a Saudi diplomat.Chinese authorities approved the special flight that flew the ...

Block placed on email details about Trump hold on Ukraine aid: media

US officials have cited presidential privilege in withholding details of 24 emails related to President Donald Trumps hold on military assistance to Ukraine, US media reported on Saturday. The revelation in a court filing around midnight on...

Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi

The second Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians and seven Maldivians evacuated from Chinas Wuhan, landed in New Delhi on Sunday morning, bringing the total number of Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit city to 647. The speci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020