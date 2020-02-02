More British nationals return to Europe from China -UK foreign minister
Some British nationals are being flown back to Europe from China, the center of a coronavirus epidemic, on a French flight that is expected to land later on Sunday, foreign minister Dominic Raab said.
"It's correct that there is a further French flight that is expected back in Europe today and that will carry some UK nationals," he told Sky News. He did not say how man Britons will be on the flight.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
