UPDATE 1-More British nationals return to Europe from China -UK foreign minister

A further 11 British nationals are being flown back to Europe from China, the center of a coronavirus epidemic, on a French flight that is expected to land later on Sunday, foreign minister Dominic Raab said.

"It's correct that there is a further French flight that is expected back in Europe today and that will carry some UK nationals," he told Sky News.

