Bangladesh halts visa-on-arrival for Chinese nationals

  • PTI
  • Dhaka
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 16:22 IST
  • Created: 02-02-2020 16:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bangladesh has temporarily suspended its visa-on-arrival services for Chinese nationals and issued directions not to recruit them for ongoing projects in the country after the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 300 people and infected 14,562 others spread to 25 countries. Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen during a media briefing on Sunday said the government has requested Chinese nationals in Bangladesh not to go on leave especially over the next month while the global health emergency is in place, the BD News reported.

"At the same time, we have requested the authorities not to recruit any Chinese national for ongoing projects in Bangladesh," he was quoted as saying. He, however, said that the move does not bar Chinese nationals from applying for a Bangladeshi visa.

"This is a temporary measure. Chinese nationals can still apply for a visa but they must submit a medical certificate along with the application," he said. A number of countries have temporarily stopped issuing visas to Chinese nationals after the coronavirus outbreak.

India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travelers and foreigners residing in China in view of the virulent coronavirus that has killed more than 300 people, infected 14,562 others and spread to 25 countries, including India, the US, and the UK. Singapore has stopped issuing all types of visas to Chinese travelers, while Vietnam has halted tourist visas. Russia, a close Beijing ally, announced Saturday it would halt visa-free tourism for Chinese nationals and also stop issuing them work visas. It had already stopped issuing electronic visas to Chinese nationals. Similar visa restrictions have been imposed by the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and the African nation of Mozambique.

