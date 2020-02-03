REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

China’s central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday as its stock markets prepare to reopen amid an outbreak of a new coronavirus. CHINA-HEALTH-TWITTER/

Financial market website Zero Hedge knocked off Twitter over coronavirus story Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) has banned financial market website Zero Hedge from the social media platform after it published an article linking a Chinese scientist to the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus last week.Zero Hedge said it received a notification from Twitter on Friday, accusing it of violating Twitter’s “rules against abuse and harassment.”

ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-BAFTA/

'1917' wins best film at Britain's BAFTA film awards LONDON, Feb 2 - Sam Mendes's "1917" won best film and best director at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards at a star-studded ceremony on Sunday.

AWARDS-OSCARS-SUSTAINABILITY/ And the Oscar goes to ... Planet Earth?

From plant-based meals to repeat tuxedos and water bottle bans, Hollywood has come to embrace sustainability in an awards season usually known for excess. SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ Djokovic puts down Thiem coup to win eighth Australian crown

MELBOURNE - Novak Djokovic endured a fierce challenge to his Melbourne Park reign before overhauling Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 in a thriller on Sunday to clinch an eighth Australian Open crown and reclaim the world number one ranking. FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-RACE/

Native American advocates say change to Chiefs name, traditions overdue MIAMI (Reuters) - When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, thousands of fans will see the culmination of five decades of striving for the NFL’s ultimate stage: the Super Bowl.

UPCOMING SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CHINA-HEALTH/PHILIPPINES Philippine officials hold news conference on new coronavirus after it claimed its first fatality outside of China

Philippines immigration, foreign affairs and health officials to hold news conference on the new coronavirus a day after the country announced its first fatality from the outbreak, a Chinese man from Wuhan. The Philippines has also expanded its travel ban to include all foreigners coming from China. 3 Feb 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS UBER-COLOMBIA/

Uber on outlook following company's departure from ColombiaWe'll speak to the head of Uber's Latin America division on the outlook for the company after its departure from Colombia following spats with regulators and taxi groups. 3 Feb

USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS EXPLAINER: Our guide to the primaries and caucuses in 2020 presidential contest

The Democratic Party will officially nominate a 2020 presidential candidate at its convention next July, but not before a long primary season that kicks off with the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3 and ends with the Puerto Rican primary in June. The nominating contest will be much different this time around after Democrats made changes aimed at increasing participation and ensuring transparency. We explain the key changes and the process. 3 Feb

MALAYSIA-PAKISTAN/ Official visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Malaysia

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan pays an official visit to Malaysia, just over a month after pulling out from an Islamic summit hosted in Kuala Lumpur in December following pressure from Saudi Arabia. 3 Feb

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ROSMAH (PIX) (TV) Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian PM Najib, goes on trial

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at a local court to go on trial for alleged money laundering, graft and tax evasion. Rosmah, who has faced criticism over her luxurious lifestyle, is accused of receiving millions of dollars in bribes linked to a government project to provide solar power to rural schools. 3 Feb

POLAND-FRANCE/MACRON France's Macron visits Poland

French President Emmanuel Macron makes a two-day visit to Poland. 3 Feb

USA-ELECTION/TIMELINE TIMELINE-Off to the races: Key dates on the 2019-20 U.S. presidential election calendar

A dozen Democrats vying to take on Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in November square off in the first nominating contest for the 2020 U.S. presidential nomination in Iowa on Feb. 3. Here is a list of key dates, starting with the Iowa caucuses. 3 Feb

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV) PM Johnson gives speech on UK's aims for EU trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give a speech in London on "the UK's place in the world", in which he is expected to set out what the UK wants from a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. 3 Feb

USA-ELECTION/IOWA EXPLAINER: Why Iowa? How a little rural state picks presidential nominees

Utilizing a complicated in-person caucus system, the first contest in the Democratic presidential primary will take place in Iowa on Feb. 3. 3 Feb

USA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) First votes cast in 2020 race at Iowa caucuses

Iowans cast the first votes in the 2020 presidential race. 3 Feb

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-QUOTES FACTBOX-Best quotes from impeachment trial of Trump

Running factbox on best quotes from trial. 3 Feb

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHATNEXT FACTBOX-Developments to expect in Trump’s impeachment trial

Running factbox on what developments to expect in U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in U.S. Senate. 3 Feb

IRELAND-ELECTION/HOUSING (PIX) (TV) Anger over latest housing crisis threatens Irish PM's re-election

A spectacular house price crash catapulted the party of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to power nine years ago. An equally spectacular recovery that has made housing unaffordable for swathes of the population now threatens to end its tenure. 3 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

MALAWI-ELECTION/COURT (TV) Malawi's constitutional court to give ruling on presidential election

Malawi's constitutional court is expected to give a ruling in a case brought by opposition parties against the electoral commission's declaration of incumbent Peter Mutharika as the winner of a May 2019 presidential election, despite complaints of irregularities including results sheets with sections blotted out or altered with correction fluid. Protests are expected if the court decides in favor of Mutharika. 3 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

POLAND-FRANCE/MACRON (PIX) (TV) French President Macron meets Polish leaders in Warsaw

Emmanuel Macron meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in his first visit to Poland since he became president. 3 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/IOWA-ANALYSIS (PIX) ANALYSIS-What the Iowa caucuses could mean for Democratic presidential candidates

Five Democratic candidates are considered to have viable shots at winning or placing highly in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, the first nominating contest of the 2020 presidential election. Iowa offers only a small number of delegates, but the predominately white, rural state historically is where candidacies take off - or sometimes founder. 3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/SPEECH Trump expected to address impeachment in his annual State of the Union speech

President Trump will have a chance to talk up the strong state of the U.S. economy and his progress on key issues like immigration in a nationally televised State of the Union speech that is expected to serve as the unofficial start of his 2020 releection. Trump is also expected to address the impeachment effort as he speaks directly to the lawmakers who tried to remove him from office. 3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER (PIX) (TV) EU Brexit negotiator Barnier on the draft negotiating directives for the future relationship negotiations with the UK

Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator, gives a news conference setting out the European Commission's plans for negotiations with Britain for a future relationship agreement. 3 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

UKRAINE-TURKEY/ (PIX) (TV) Turkey's Erdogan visits Ukraine, meets President Zelenskiy

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes to Kiev and meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The presidents hold a joint press conference after their talks. They also attend a business forum. 3 Feb 06:40 ET / 11:40 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CAUCUS In Iowa barns and sports arenas, the caucus offers a quirky way to pick presidents

Who could ultimately occupy the Oval Office after January 2021 -- one of the most powerful positions in the world -- will be based in part on the decision a few thousand voters in Iowa who will meet on Monday night in private homes and basketball arenas. They will deliver impassioned speeches standing on tables and hand out candidate-themed cupcakes, just a few of the quirks that come with the Iowa caucuses. 3 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

IRELAND-ELECTION/FIANNAFAIL (PIX) Interview with favourite to become Ireland's next finance minister

Interview with Fianna Fail's Michael McGrath on how his policies may differ from outgoing finance minister Paschal Donohoe of the fellow centre-right Fine Gael on banking, corporate tax reform and preparations for Brexit. 3 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS COLOMBIA-ECONOMY/

Colombia could update fiscal targets for 2020 Colombia’s government could revise its fiscal targets for this year and announce some for 2021, including inflation and GDP growth.

3 Feb COLOMBIA-CENBANK/

Colombia's central bank to publish economic outlook report, minutes Colombia's central bank will publish its quarterly economic outlook report and the minutes of its January meeting.

3 Feb ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ECONOMY-MARRIAGES (PIX) (TV)

Gaza's ailing economy forces grooms into jail for debts they cannot pay Enthusiastic to start a new family, Eyad El-Zahar took a loan to bring closer his wedding day but soon as he lost his job, he went into prison five times in less than two years, amid the worst economic conditions in Gaza in decades.

3 Feb USA-MARKETS/HAVENS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

ANALYSIS-Utilities stocks trump other havens as virus fears spread U.S. utilities stocks have outperformed other traditional havens in recent days, as worries over the spreading coronavirus epidemic sparked a rush to safety.

3 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT ODDLY ENOUGH

OLYMPICS-2020/CAPYBARA (PIX) (TV) In hot water: Capybara chill out in hot spring baths

Their eyes slide shut as they let the hot water warm their cold bones. They flick their ears in pleasure as the coldness melts away. These are capybara – the largest rodents in the world that are native to South America – having to brave the cold winters of Japan. But the zookeepers have found a way to keep them warm and entertain visitors at the same time – let them sit in hot onsen baths as tourists goggle and take photos of them. Izu Shaboten Zoo is planning an apple onsen bath for the capybara, and will also gift sushi roll-shaped vegetables to the rats in celebration of the Japanese setsubun weekend on February 1st. 3 Feb

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-COURTS

Next test of Trump's presidential power awaits in courts Upcoming court rulings on whether President Donald Trump and his former White House lawyer Don McGahn can evade subpoenas issued by the Democratic-led House of Representatives are likely to have a much bigger impact on the future of presidential power than the Senate impeachment trial, which was dictated purely by partisan politics that will likely shift depending on who is in office.

3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT PARAGUAY-BRAZIL/PRISONBREAK (PIX)

Jailbreak in the 'city of blood': Brazil's drug gangs overrun Paraguay A audacious jailbreak by 75 members of Brazil's PCC gang from a border jail in Paraguay on Jan. 19 has shone an unflattering light on the outfit's presence in the small South American country. Paraguay is an increasingly crucial pit stop on the cartel's cocaine trafficking highway from the Andes. Reuters reconstructs how the prisoners were sprung from the frontier jail via an underground tunnel, and takes a deeper look at just how deeply Brazil’s most powerful gang has dug into Paraguay.

3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Weinstein defense expected to challenge rape accuser's account A onetime aspiring actress who has said former movie producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in the course of an "extremely degrading" relationship is expected to return to Manhattan criminal court Monday to face cross-examination.

3 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS/DIVERSITY (PIX) (TV) #OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel

For some it's the "white male rage" Oscars. Others have dubbed it the year of "Big Men, Little Women." Despite four years of efforts to address the #OscarsSoWhite furor, the winners podium at Sunday's Academy Awards is expected to be made up entirely of white actors and no female directors. 3 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.