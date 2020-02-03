Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says US reaction to virus spreads 'panic'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 13:56 IST
China says US reaction to virus spreads 'panic'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

China accused the US on Monday of spreading "panic" in its response to the deadly coronavirus, including imposing a ban on Chinese travelers. The US "hasn't provided any substantial assistance" and has only created "panic", said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing.

Washington on Friday declared a public health emergency and temporarily banned the entry of foreign nationals who have traveled to China over the past two weeks, to contain the spread of the outbreak. Sweeping new restrictions will also be imposed on American citizens, with those returning from the province at the disease's epicenter placed in facilities for a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

There have been eight confirmed US cases of the new coronavirus, which originated in a live seafood market in Wuhan, in China's Hubei province. The virus has since spread to more than 24 countries, despite many governments imposing unprecedented travel bans on people coming from China.

The World Health Organisation has already declared the outbreak a global emergency, and the Chinese death toll has risen to 362 while total infections reached over 17,000, surpassing the SARS epidemic two decades ago. On Sunday the first foreign death from the virus was reported in the Philippines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Govt can't support a notice to move resolution to recall Guv: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the government cannot support a notice to move resolution by opposition to recall state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan just because he expressed his opinion. Speaking in the state asse...

With Mendy replacing Marcelo, Madrid is winning with defense

Barcelona, Feb 3 AP During Real Madrids traditional team dinner before the winter break in Spain, France left back Ferland Mendy discovered he had an insightful Secret Santa. Mendys anonymous Christmas present turned out to be a brick.The b...

Air strike kills 9 civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

An airstrike in conflict-torn northwestern Syria on Monday killed nine civilians, including four children, a war monitor said.The attack, which struck a vehicle transporting displaced people, occurred in a region where Russian-backed govern...

WRAPUP 5-China counts economic cost of virus as markets plunge, death toll up

The economic and diplomatic costs of Chinas coronavirus epidemic mounted on Monday with investors knocking 400 billion off the value of stocks and the government accusing the United States of over-reacting to the outbreak and whipping up pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020