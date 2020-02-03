Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teenage climate activist nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

  • PTI
  • |
  • Copenhagen
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:01 IST
Teenage climate activist nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Two lawmakers in Sweden have nominated Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, who are both members of Sweden's Left Party, said Monday that Thunberg "has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis" and "action for reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace."

The 2015 landmark Paris climate deal asks both rich and poor countries to take action to curb the rise in global temperatures that are melting glaciers, rising sea levels and shifting rainfall patterns. It requires governments to present national plans to reduce emissions to limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). Thunberg, 17, has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change, a movement that has spread beyond Sweden to other European nations and around the world. She founded the Fridays for Future movement that has inspired similar actions by other young people.

Any national lawmaker can nominate somebody for the Nobel Peace Prize, and three members of the Norwegian Parliament nominated Thunberg last year. In 2019, she was among four people named as the winners of a Right Livelihood Award, also known as the "Alternative Nobel" and she was named Time magazine's "Person of the Year." The Norwegian Nobel Committee doesn't publicly comment on nominations, which for 2020 had to be submitted by Feb. 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Our govt gave ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his government has ensured ownership of homes for the people living in the national capitals unauthorised colonies, something which had been kept pending for decades by the successive governm...

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the La Liga weekendAnsu stakes his claim Barcelona winger Ansu Fati burst onto the scene in September with two goals and an assist in his first three matches but the well ran dry after that.The 17-year-old sensation only...

Dassault Aviation to exhibit scaled-down model of Rafale fighter jet at DefExpo 2020

Dassault Aviation, which is going to take part for the first time at DefExpo 2020, will display a scale 110 Rafale mockup with the Indian colours to pay tribute to the induction of the aircraft in the Indian Air Force. The DefExpo 2020 is g...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The number of deaths in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan city in the central province of Hubei in December, has risen to 361, as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. Here ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020