Russia to restrict foreign arrivals from China over virus fears - deputy PM
Russia will from Tuesday temporarily restrict the entry of foreigners arriving from China due to the coronavirus, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.
She said the restrictions would not, however, apply to Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, the capital's main international airport.
She added that charter flights bringing Russian citizens home from China could be suspended on Feb. 14.
