Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China's airlines told not to axe global flights as thousands cut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 16:01 IST
UPDATE 1-China's airlines told not to axe global flights as thousands cut
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's civil aviation authority has urged domestic carriers to continue flying international routes as they consider cuts in response to a drop in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday. Airline capacity is being axed in the world's second-largest aviation market with "the most dramatic change in schedules", OAG Aviation Worldwide Ltd said, adding that more than 25,000 flights to, from or within China will be canceled this week.

The coronavirus epidemic, which has killed more than 400 people in China, has resulted in bans or restrictions on travel to and from China imposed by countries including Singapore and Italy. The World Health Organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had said travel bans were unnecessary. The Civil Aviation Administration of China's appeal to the country's airlines was reported on Xinhua's account on Chinese messaging app Weibo.

Data from aviation statistics provider VariFlight showed 41 Chinese carriers canceled nearly two-thirds of the 16,623 planned flights for Tuesday as of 10:30 a.m. Beijing time (0230 GMT). In addition, 10 regional airlines from Hong Kong and Taiwan had canceled 162 flights, while 37 airlines from other countries canceled 168 flights on the same day, VariFlight said.

It also said that some 90,000 flights were canceled between Jan. 10 and Feb. 3, and that about 10,000 planned flights on average have been scrapped each day since the start of February. The coronavirus outbreak has stopped millions of Chinese people from traveling, with the number of trips over this year's Lunar New Year breaks down 30% to 1.3 billion compared to last year, Ministry of Transportation data showed.

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific plans to cut around 30% of its capacity over the next two months, including around 90% of its flights to mainland China, as it grapples with the epidemic, its CEO said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Six Balkan hopefuls aspire to join the EU

The European Commission, the European Unions executive, will on Wednesday propose reforms to the way the bloc admits new members in an attempt to convince French President Emmanuel Macron to lift his veto on membership negotiations. Here ar...

Europe to avoid taking Iran nuclear dispute to U.N., EU's top diplomat says

The European Union will extend indefinitely the time limit to resolve disputes in the Iran 2015 nuclear accord to avoid having to go to the U.N. Security Council or triggering new sanctions, the EUs top diplomat said during a visit to Tehra...

Mirabai betters her own national record, lifts 203kg to win gold in Nationals

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu on Tuesday bettered her own national record by two kilogram as she lifted a total of 203kg to win the 49kg gold in the National Weightlifting Championships here. The 25-year-old Manipuri lifted 88 kg in s...

UPDATE 2-Electric future: Britain to ban new petrol and hybrid cars from 2035

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol, diesel, and hybrid cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, in an attempt to reduce air pollution that could herald the end of over a century of reliance on the internal combustion engine.Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020