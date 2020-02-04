Left Menu
Development News Edition

The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 16:24 IST
The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The new coronavirus that emerged in the Chinese market at the end of last year has killed at least 425 people and spread around the world. The latest figures from China show there are more than 20,400 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 150 infections reported in around two dozen places. There have also been two deaths, in the Philippines and Hong Kong. Here's where 2019-Nov has been confirmed:

- CHINA -

As of Monday, 20,400 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan. Most of the 425 who have died were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital of Beijing.

- ASIA-PACIFIC REGION -

Singapore: 24 Japan: 20

Thailand: 19 Hong Kong: 17, including one death

South Korea: 16 Australia: 12

Malaysia: 10 Taiwan: 10

Vietnam: 10 Macau: 9

India: 3 Philippines: 2, including one death

Nepal: 1 Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

- NORTH AMERICA - United States: 11

Canada: 4 Germany: 12

France: 6 Britain: 2

Italy: 2 Russia: 2

Finland: 1 Spain: 1

Sweden: 1

- MIDDLE EAST - United Arab Emirates: 5 (AFP) PMS

PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel logs Q3 consolidated revenue of Rs 21,947 crore, up 8.5 per cent year-on-year.

Bharti Airtel logs Q3 consolidated revenue of Rs 21,947 crore, up 8.5 per cent year-on-year....

FOREX-Australian dollar, offshore yuan rise as risk appetite picks up

The Australian dollar and offshore Chinese yuan climbed on Tuesday as risk appetite picked up, although the spread of a novel coronavirus in China remained a threat. The Australian dollar rose as much as 0.5 to 0.6725 , pulling away from a ...

18-yr-old rape survivor gives birth to stillborn baby

An 18-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by a man on false promises of marriage, has given birth to a stillborn baby at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, police said on Tuesday. A case was registered and an investigatio...

First cadaver kidney transplantation in Odisha performed

Doctors of a state-run hospital in Cuttack performed Odishas first cadaver kidney transplantation on a 31-year-old person on Tuesday, officials said. The kidney of 26-year-old donor Priyankarani Patra was transplanted on Khirod Sahoo after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020