The new coronavirus that emerged in the Chinese market at the end of last year has killed at least 425 people and spread around the world. The latest figures from China show there are more than 20,400 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 150 infections reported in around two dozen places. There have also been two deaths, in the Philippines and Hong Kong. Here's where 2019-Nov has been confirmed:

- CHINA -

As of Monday, 20,400 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan. Most of the 425 who have died were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital of Beijing.

- ASIA-PACIFIC REGION -

Singapore: 24 Japan: 20

Thailand: 19 Hong Kong: 17, including one death

South Korea: 16 Australia: 12

Malaysia: 10 Taiwan: 10

Vietnam: 10 Macau: 9

India: 3 Philippines: 2, including one death

Nepal: 1 Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

- NORTH AMERICA - United States: 11

Canada: 4 Germany: 12

France: 6 Britain: 2

Italy: 2 Russia: 2

Finland: 1 Spain: 1

Sweden: 1

- MIDDLE EAST - United Arab Emirates: 5 (AFP) PMS

