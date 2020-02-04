UPDATE 1-Uzbekistan evacuates 250 from China

Uzbekistan has evacuated 250 people from China amid the coronavirus outbreak and will place them in quarantine after their arrival in Tashkent, the Central Asian nation's state airline said on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan Airways said in a statement the passengers on the Beijing-Tashkent flight were being accompanied by doctors and specialists with protective equipment. Separately, Uzbekistan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that another plane would soon depart for Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, to evacuate Uzbek citizens from the city which has been locked down.

