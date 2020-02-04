Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Uzbekistan evacuates 250 from China

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tashkent
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:41 IST
UPDATE 1-Uzbekistan evacuates 250 from China
Represetative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uzbekistan has evacuated 250 people from China amid the coronavirus outbreak and will place them in quarantine after their arrival in Tashkent, the Central Asian nation's state airline said on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan Airways said in a statement the passengers on the Beijing-Tashkent flight were being accompanied by doctors and specialists with protective equipment. Separately, Uzbekistan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that another plane would soon depart for Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, to evacuate Uzbek citizens from the city which has been locked down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Dogged by impeachment, Trump goes head to head with Congress in big speech

With the impeachment drive against him ebbing, U.S. President Donald Trump will face his Democratic accusers on Tuesday night at a State of the Union speech where he is expected to push his case for another four years in office. Trump, a Re...

7 killed, 30 injured in Assam road accidents

Seven people were killed and 30 others injured in two bus accidents in Assams Goalpara district on Tuesday, police said. Six people were killed and 30 others injured when a speeding bus fell into a ditch in Kutahuti village near Dhupdhara ...

Modi and Kejriwal can only think about power; they can announce anything in two minutes to stay in power: Rahul Gandhi

Modi and Kejriwal can only think about power they can announce anything in two minutes to stay in power Rahul....

Guj riots: SC fixes Apr 14 for hearing Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT's clean chit to Modi

Irked over repeated adjournments sought by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, on her plea challenging SITs clean chit to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots, the Supreme Court Tuesday list...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020