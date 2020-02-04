UPDATE 1-Uzbekistan evacuates 250 from China
Uzbekistan has evacuated 250 people from China amid the coronavirus outbreak and will place them in quarantine after their arrival in Tashkent, the Central Asian nation's state airline said on Tuesday.
Uzbekistan Airways said in a statement the passengers on the Beijing-Tashkent flight were being accompanied by doctors and specialists with protective equipment. Separately, Uzbekistan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that another plane would soon depart for Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, to evacuate Uzbek citizens from the city which has been locked down.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uzbekistan
- China
- Tashkent
- Wuhan
- Beijing
- Central Asian
ALSO READ
Trump promises farmers that China trade deal to be good for them
UPDATE 1-China confirms 139 new cases of pneumonia over weekend, virus spreads to new cities
UPDATE 1-Trump promises farmers that China trade deal will be good for them
Trump hails China trade deal as 'much better' than expected
Five patients quarantined in China's Zhejiang for respiratory illness